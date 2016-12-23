Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Flappy Dodo Bird The game the whole world loves to hate is back for a limited time only. Simply tap to make Flappy fly and avoid those pipes. How far can you go? Don’t miss the surprise guest — introducing Flappy’s cousin Dodo. Available on: iOS Air Download PE You can use this application to download files from a website to your device then view them offline. Supported files include PDFs, .doc, .xls, and .zip. Available on: iOS Dream Foto Dream Foto makes your photo into a dreamlike photo. 166 dream effects can be used, including bubble, smoked, spotlight, snow, abstract lights, star, cloud, thunder, and more. Available on: iOS Picture Perfect Picture Perfect is a fun and simple way to make beautiful photos in seconds. Use professionally designed filters, creative stickers and frames, touch-up tools, and more to create and share amazing pics. Available on: iOS HanYou Chinese Dictionary HanYou allows you to instantaneously translate Chinese characters and text into English using the Camera on your device in real time. Available on: iOS Puzzle & Guess Brand Logo Puzzle and Guess Brand Logo gives you a puzzled pictures of brand logo. From there, you have to jigsaw and guess the brand. Available on: iOS