Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Related: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion

Puzzles & Guess With Puzzles & Guess, you’ll be given an image of a place, animal, logo, or something else altogether, and in jigsaw form to boot. Your job is to figure out what you’re looking at. Available on: iOS Noiz Noiz re-imagines how you make music. No longer do you need years of training or a multi-million dollar studio to produce a dance-floor hit. Noiz gives everyone the power to create amazing music. Available on: iOS Remove Beans Mini Tapping an empty square will remove beans of the same color in the cross-lines, while wrong tapping can lead to time reduction. The goal is to remove as many beans from the screen as possible within the allotted time. Available on: iOS Either Or This simple app provides an elegant alternative to a coin flip. Instead of asking yourself heads or tails, why don’t you ask yourself red or blue? Tap the button and you will only get one of two outcomes: red or blue. Available on: iOS My Currency Pro My Currency is a free currency converter with over 180 currencies and live exchange rates. Your perfect companion abroad or at work. Hold the world’s currencies in the palm of your hand. Available on: iOS DJ Mixes DJ Mixes presents the highest-ranking mixes for electronic music fans around the globe. Find all your favorite styles including, DJ live shows, and electronic music podcasts. Available on: iOS