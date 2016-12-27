Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Related: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion

Starlight Point your iPhone or iPad like a magic lens into the night sky, and see in real time what stars, planets, and constellations hover above. Available on: iOS Speech Translator Instantly speak another language, voice to voice. Just speak into your phone and it immediately speaks back to you in one of our 33 languages. Available on: iOS Gymster Pro Choose the number of exercises to perform, muscle groups to target, or gym that you’re at, and Gymster will return totally unique workouts for you. This app comes with recipes to help you get in shape outside the gym, too. Available on: iOS Cops Cops – On Patrol is an exhilarating police game where you race in pursuit of criminals on wild car chases full of action and danger. Put your driving skills to the test on the streets, where you’ll need to put a stop to the latest shooting, theft, or general act of mayhem pulled right from the local news. Available on: iOS Puzzle & Guess Animal Puzzle & Guess Animals gives you a puzzled pictures of an animal, and then lets you play a jigsaw game in order to guess what it is. Available on: iOS Salt & Pepper Draw to get the salt and pepper to their bowls. When enough salt and pepper has reached the bowls, a star will appear. The level is complete when all bowls have a star. Available on: iOS