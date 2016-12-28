Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

CalcFast This calculator shows the calculation history, allows for fast calculation by swiping down, and offers 3D Touch for quick interactions. Numbers are formatted for your country for ease of use. Available on: iOS Marble Camera Create charming marble-style photographs with real-time marble effects. These effects work no matter what your photos’ subjects. Available on: iOS Ella Ella records and graphs your elevation changes and provides you statistics when your trip is completed. The color scheme changes as your elevation gain or loss exceeds 100 feet from your starting point. Available on: iOS Print n Share Protect your files and emails with private storage for each user. Print n Share Pro will enable you to view, read, and display large PDF, Office, and iWork files. You can easily transfer and store files with this app. Available on: iOS Home Scan Pro Use Home Scan to find your network security risks and monitor what is connected to your network. This simple-to-use app includes professional features but allows even the inexperienced user to get an understandable overview of the network and running services. Available on: iOS Life Hacks Lifehacks brings you thousands of useful life-hacking tips that are deeply aimed at improving your productivity and bringing calm to your life — an avenue to reclaim some leisure time and autonomy from the heavy demands of our busy lifestyles. Available on: iOS