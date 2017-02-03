Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
PDF Pro 2
PDF Pro 2 lets you read, edit, and annotate your PDF documents directly on your iPhone and iPad. Highlight text, take notes, embed shapes, or draw with your finger. You can even embed voice recordings or photo annotations.
Compress Video
Compress video to free the space on your device Now! It re-encodes videos filmed on your device to smaller file size while keeping the same video quality. Also, it can compress videos in batch.
Fizzy Dating Tips
Are you single? Are you new to online dating? Have you been using online dating platforms, but without much luck? Do you want to improve your success rate in online dating? This app is for you.
Paper Keyboard
Forget Bluetooth, use paper! Just print a PDF file on paper and use it as a keyboard. Put your phone where marked on the paper and see the magic happen: the phone’s camera detects your fingers with state of the art algorithms.
Worry_Bead
Restful and relaxing, this app lets you flip, spin, or fiddle the beads in a manner that suits you. Use a two finger motion to set the bead size and get lost in the motion.
Instant Collage
Instant Collage is simple, fun Combine and clip photos to create awesome collages to share with your family and friends by email, Facebook, and Instagram.
