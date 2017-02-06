Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
Net Master
Net Master is the ultimate mobile solution for all your network analysis and diagnostic problems. Net Master is a utility application developed for Network Administrators and IT Professionals but presented in a format targeted for non-professionals.
Keymoji
Keymoji: Emoji Keyboard translates what you type in any app into emojis in real time from a constantly expanding emoji keyboard crowdsourced dictionary so you don’t have to think up emoji keyboard phrases.
Password Safe
Using AES-256 Encryption, this app automatically encrypts all your data as soon as it’s stored, using a master password that only you know. All data is stored exclusively on your device.
Creative Writer
Let the writers help you write. Recycle texts from books, lyrics, movies — combine words into something new, original, and beautiful. Creative Writer delivers language expressions for your writing sessions taken from actual books.
Zen Sketch
Zen Sketch is a cross between a note-taking and a painting app. The app goes beyond regular ink handwriting apps by using an industry standard drawing/painting engine, but still organizes your work in a logical fashion like any good note-taking app.
Fontpress
Fontpress lets you add short (or not so short) captions to your photos. The app contains more than 70 different hand-picked fonts with distinctive personalities so you can find just the right one to match your preferences.
