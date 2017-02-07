Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Here, Look
You hand someone your phone to show them a picture, then they start scrolling through the rest of your photos. Stop them with this app that lets you show only what you want.
YConvert Pro
YconvertPRO was developed to be fast, easy to use, accurate, lightweight, designed for iOS 10 and easy to use.
Simpler Pro
Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user-friendly.
SpeakText Air
Speak more than 20 languages and translate more than 30 languages sentence by sentence with SpeakText Air.
Photosets Pro
Photosets is a wide color discovery motion photos camera that lets you capture up to 45 photos per burst, with each photo captured at a resolution of 8 megapixels.
TWE
The Wedding Envelope is the first monetary wedding gift calculator. The app creates a unique monetary amount that you should give as your gift to the newlyweds.
