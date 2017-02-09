Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Days Pro
Days Pro is an event countdown app with a modern flat design. See all of your events in a grid and customize events with an image, and get notifications for when your events are happening.
Keymoji
Your Emoji Keyboard will never be the same. This app introduces the first Emoji Autocomplete Keyboard for your iPhone.
Remote Drive
Wouldn’t it be great if you could store any file on your iPhone just like you do on a USB flash drive? Now you can with this temporarily free app.
Six pack abs
These exercises are designed for a 30-day challenge with 4 workouts per day. The number of workouts and time required for performing an exercise will increase each day.
MicSwap
Record with 15 different sounding studio microphones. Swap mics and recording studios to get different sounds. Record or import audio and change the sound anytime.
Rotate Video 360
Rotate Video 360 solves the problem of your iPhone being incorrectly oriented when recording videos — you can now rotate your videos in a very easy way, directly on your device.
