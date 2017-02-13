Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
BlackCam
BlackCam helps you to take stunning black and white photographs with live preview, because B&W is always classier, right?
Smart Merge Pro
Smart Merge Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts. Keep your address book clean and neat.
Magnifier Flash
Just pick your iPhone to transform it instantly into a magnifying glass with flashlight, that comes in full screen with light and no wasted screen space.
Compound Interest Calc
Quickly and easily calculate compound interest with this easy-to-use app. Who needs a CPA when you’ve got this app?
VisualSignals
Send your friends secret messages in the form of visual signals. This app displays easily viewable images from your iPhone so you never have to wave your hands to get someone’s attention again.
Space Cadets Star Fighter
In this game, a young Space Cadet must take on the entire Imperial army with only his starfighter, a trusty astromech droid, and a little help from his hokey religion called the force.
