Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
Jessica Lee Star/Digital Trends

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Draw Pad Pro

Draw Pad Pro is designed as a beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your thoughts, ideas, sketches, scribbles, and more.

Available on:

iOS

Forager

This app is a professional meal planner in your pocket which optimizes your nutrition and leads you toward the body you want fast.

Available on:

iOS

Multi Translate

Multi Translate is a professional translator and interpreter app able to translate any language into three others at the same time.

Available on:

iOS

Instaflash Pro


Instaflash Pro gives you more photo editing control with Pro photo adjustments including: Shadows, Highlights, Light EQ, Tone EQ, Color EQ, Split Toning, Fill Light, Soft Light, Clarity, Vignette, Focus, Noise Removal, White Balance, and more.

Available on:

iOS

RadioApp


Easily tune into local radio stations and to radio stations from all over the world, using a unique analog-like tuner.

Available on:

iOS

Pro Camera

Create charming Pro camera-style photographs with real-time Vintage effects. These effects work on selfies, landscapes, and more.

Available on:

iOS