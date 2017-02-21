Digital Trends
Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Simpler Pro

Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user friendly.

Big Clock

Stop squinting! This promises to be the biggest ad-free clock in the App Store. Completely customize your alarm with music, weather widgets, and more.

2Play

2Play is an easy-to-use app that allows you to watch two YouTube videos simultaneously on your iPhone.

Cool Fonts Keyboard


Want more cool fonts that work everywhere? Get all the new fonts and backgrounds you’ve ever wanted now with this app.

LITMUS


Even the simplest of moments define our existence and make life all the more interesting. If you have one, why not note it on LITMUS?

Easy Spending Expense Tracker

See where your money goes and take control of where to spend it effectively using the simple and yet powerful money management App on iOS.

