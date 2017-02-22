Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
Stream
Stream was created to give you a seamless listening, managing, and syncing cloud music experience. It allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage and have access to all of your music.
Available on:
Marble Camera
Create charming Marble-style photographs with real-time Marble effects. These effects work great on selfies and other portraits but also for many other subjects.
Available on:
Firstlight
Firstlight offers numerous professionally designed filters and effects. You can apply the effects before you take a photo, or after, as you like.
Available on:
Budget and Expense Tracking
Where did your money go? This app is perfect for tracking expenses quickly and completely.
Available on:
Coyn
Coyn is a simple, secure, and stylish way to manage your cash balance. Manage your money like it’s no one else’s business.
Available on:
Zen Sketch
Zen Sketch is a cross between a note-taking and a painting app. It’s an app with a balance between power and simplicity. See where your money goes and take control of where to spend it effectively using the simple and yet powerful money management App on iOS.
Available on: