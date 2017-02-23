Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
Stream
Stream was created to give you a seamless experience in listening, managing, and syncing cloud-based music. It allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage and have access to all of your music.
Available on:
ToDoCal
TodoCal lets you manage, organize and control your daily tasks with an easy-to-use interface that will please even the most organized of users.
Available on:
YConvert Pro
YconvertPRO was developed to be fast, easy to use, accurate, lightweight, compatible with iOS10, and remarkably easy to use.
Available on:
Tweety Pro
View your Twitter timeline and mentions on the lock screen or inside any app to quickly get updated about the world around you with Tweety.
Available on:
Love Test Meter
This love calculator provides an accurate relationship compatibility score, just using the power of numbers in your name. Kitschy? Sure. Fun? Probably.
Available on:
Web Explorer
This app has a full-featured web browser, ad remover, power downloader, complete webpage saver, and FTP client. What more could you want?
Available on: