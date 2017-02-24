Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Temple Raider
Wander through the mazes of the ancient temples in search of lost treasures. Unleash your adventurous spirit and travel to mystic places where no human set foot for thousands of years.
Sketch Me!
Turn your photos into drawings, cartoons or sketch images in one click to create instant works of art. 19 effects that are easy to use with full control.
Beep
Censor words in a video precisely and add a beep sound. Censor a subject’s mouth or other visuals using emojis. The effects can be pretty hilarious (or useful).
iPlayTo
Play photos, videos, and music from your iPhone or iPad to DLNA devices such as your Smart TV, AV Device, Sound Box, PC, other phones, and tablets.
Note-ify
Note-ify Notes is a simple and convenient note-taking app. Organize your notes, ideas, shopping lists, tasks and different reference information.
Quotes
Get inspired with two quotes a day from this app. Quotes provides you with a carefully selected quote list, and you can set your own text or image.
