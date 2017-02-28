Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Songbot
Songbot is a powerful tool that can search every radio station in the world for the song you want to hear. Just type in the song name or artist you want and start listening immediately. Or choose from a list of currently playing songs from your favorite genre.
picTrove Pro
This app promises to be the most advanced Internet photo searching and browsing app. While you’re browsing through images, picTrove is downloading further images in the background so you don’t have to wait for images to download.
Preset
Create your own reusable photo filters by mixing and matching 27 adjustments from the library. Easy-to-use gestures allow users to swap, delete, and temporarily disable filters in their layer chain.
Compress Video
Compress videos to free space on your device. This app re-encodes videos filmed on your device to a smaller file size while maintaining the same video quality. Also, it can compress videos in batch.
balance
One of the more unique games on the App Store is also one of the most challenging. You’ll have to guess the weight on each side of the balance to keep the triangle in the right position.
Word Search Mania
Word search fiend? Never run out of puzzles to play with this straightforward app, which comes with tons of games to keep you occupied for hours on end.
