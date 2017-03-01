Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Voice Recorder Pro
Ideal for students, business people, journalists, teachers, doctors, and anybody who makes voice notes and reminders. Taking lecture notes, conducting an interview or just immediately jotting down a good idea has never been easier.
Moment Mix Pro
Moment Mix is a powerful and fast collage maker with a lot of customizing and editing tools, as well as import and share options.
Adrian James High Intensity Workout
Adrian James High Intensity Interval Training is the fat-burning workout that has become an international hit. Download the app and take your fitness to the next level.
Epica Pro
This isn’t like your other photo apps — Epica Pro is one of the funnier editing apps around. Create a collage and become an instant comedian.
Vantage Calendar
Just a simple and easy calendar app. Built to be highly visual and customizable for the best possible view of your life. Welcome to a new perspective.
Weblock
Not a fan of ads? This ad-blocking app will let you ban advertisements from any app you select, with multiple options for a personalized blocking service.
