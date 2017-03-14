Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Wireless Drive
Why clutter up your key ring by carrying a physical USB drive around wherever you go? This simple, convenient app converts your iOS device into a wireless hard drive that works over Wi-Fi.
RecApp
RecApp is the most advanced voice recording app on the App Store. It includes a set of special features for those who use their iPhones for professional activities.
Coyn
Coyn is all about efficiency. Experience the most unique user interface and enjoy managing your cash. Simply swipe up to add expenses and swipe down to add income.
Hyp
Hyp (for hypnotize) is a new relaxation app. Interact with hypnotic visuals, soothing animation, and responsive music.
PhotoTangle
PhotoTangler Collage Maker is a powerful image app that instantly turns your favorite photos into beautiful collages. It allows you to blend them together in unique and creative ways.
Typography
Typography Insight is a toolkit for learning and teaching typography. Now you can access thousands of fonts from Adobe Typekit with Adobe ID.
