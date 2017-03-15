Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Wireless Drive
Why carry a physical USB drive around wherever you go, cluttering up your key ring? Instead, this simple, convenient app converts your iOS device into a wireless hard drive that works over Wi-Fi.
Best Greeting Cards
Create unlimited eCards for any occasion with just one single app. Download it now for free with all its functions and features.
My Score Plus
Carrying a pen and paper with you all day is not the most practical way to keep a food diary, but with My Score Plus you’ll always be just one touch away from your food diary.
Blink
Capture beautiful pics with Blink. These powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text, and so much more to your photos.
Delete Contacts
Here is the easiest and quickest way to cleanup your address book. This app allows you to quickly delete multiple contacts of your address book and merge all the duplicate contacts automatically!
Typography
Typography Insight is a toolkit for learning & teaching typography. Now you can access thousands of fonts from Adobe Typekit with Adobe ID.
