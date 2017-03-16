Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Extreme Week Calendar
This is a lightweight version of the popular Extreme Agenda organizer app. It gives you a seven-day view and inline day view to add great features not found in the default calendar.
Available on:
MicSwap
Get the sound of each of 15 different studio microphones. Record or import audio and change the sound anytime. Swap mics, change studios, edit, color label, sort, and share your recordings anywhere.
Available on:
Sketch Me!
Turn your photos into drawings, cartoons or sketch images in one click to create instant works of art. Save your creations and share them with your friends through Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr, and email.
Available on:
Luxy Pro
Luxy Pro is the special version of the only millionaire dating app that finds you a millionaire match based on what you really care about. Sounds a bit … strange, but hey, there are users.
Available on:
palmEM
The palmEM app is an all-in-one, rapid, succinct, evidence-based emergency medicine quick reference tool. Internal medicine, critical care, family medicine, and urgent care clinicians will also find palmEM useful.
Available on:
Stopwatch+
Stopwatch Plus is the most professional and beautiful mechanical stopwatch in the App Store. Do not miss a perfect companion for sports and other activities.
Available on: