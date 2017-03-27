Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
Molight
Molight is a filter app that lets you capture the feel of five music genres into your photos. Make your photos look great with the unique feel of each music genre.
Available on:
Jotalicious
Jotalicious is a beautifully designed shopping assistant that turns plain text lists into awesome color-coded checklists. It works the way a shopping assistant on your phone should — you create lists just like you are jotting a note to yourself and Jotalicious organizes your lists into sortable, taggable checklists.
Available on:
Musemage
Musemage opens up your mobile device’s camera as no their app can do. Musemage’s most unique feature is that it enables you to use different filters and effects all in real time processing while shooting, without waiting, in full HD video and full-resolution photos.
Available on:
Madhat
With Madhat you can turn your photos into videos by animating and playing back your doodles on photos in amazing ways. Then, send your Madhats to friends for them to remix what you’ve created. Or share your Madhats through the social network or messaging app of your choice.
Available on:
Audio Recorder
This app offers support for audio translation for text, export, and more. Convert audio files to text in multiple languages, then mail off your recordings conveniently and quickly to your friends and family the world over.
Available on:
One Second App
One Second App is a business watch that can help to control working hours and earned money. The program is ideal for designers, developers, planners, trainers, psychologists, tutors, consultants, taxi drivers and many other people whose work is calculated based on the cost of an hour.
Available on: