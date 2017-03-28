Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Easy Spending
Easy Spending is the way to go easy on your spending, reduce debt, and grow your wealth — at least, according to its many users. This app promises to be an easy way to grow your wealth on a daily basis, by improving spending habits.
Snaplight
Snaplight is a fast, easy way to capture and share inspirational quotes or other text from the books, magazines, and posters, you physically read.
Pushpin
Pushpin is a beautiful, blazing fast, and feature-packed Pinboard client for iOS. Designed for both power users and newbies alike, Pushpin lets you browse, search, add, edit, and delete bookmarks seamlessly with a gorgeous interface.
Discovr
Discovr is an interactive map of the whole world of music. The app makes it easy to discover new music or explore the music you already love by finding similar artists and displaying artist info like biographies, videos, songs, and more.
Aura
This app promises to help you apply stunning filters to your photos in an easy way. Choose between a large collection of stunning filters to make your photos achieve the specific look and glow you want.
One Second App
One Second App is a business watch that can help to control working hours and earned money. The program is ideal for designers, developers, planners, trainers, psychologists, tutors, consultants, taxi drivers, and many other people whose work is calculated based on the cost of an hour.
