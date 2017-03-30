Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Pushpin
Pushpin is a beautiful, blazing fast, and feature-packed Pinboard client for iOS. Designed for power users and newbies alike, Pushpin lets you browse, search, add, edit, and delete bookmarks seamlessly with a gorgeous interface.
Six Pack Abs
Six Pack Abs by VGFIT helps you get in shape, lose belly fat, improve your core strength, and stay fit. Get your six-pack abs with the most intensive range of exercises you can perform at home, outside, and at the gym, with four levels of difficulty.
Studio Music Player
This simple and smart player takes headphones like EarPods, and many other models, to a completely new level, providing the playback quality usually delivered by professional studio headphones.
Math Pro
Math Pro will take you through high-school math and beyond. It is a powerful tool that is overflowing with the tutorials, examples, and solvers from the following applications: Algebra Pro, Geometry Pro, Probability Pro, Statistics Pro, PreCalculus Pro, and Calculus Pro.
Coyn
Coyn is a simple, secure, and stylish way to manage your cash balance. Manage your money like it’s no one else’s business, and make sure you’re the only one who tracks your cash expenditures and earnings.
Epica Pro
Turn yourself into whomever (or whatever) you want with Epica Pro, the photo-editing app whose number one priority is to make you and your friends laugh.
