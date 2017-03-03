Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Vocal Warrior
This app claims to be the world’s first voice-controlled fighting game. Summon historic icons to fight for you with your voice and customize skill commands based on your own sayings.
Smiley Photo Editor
Create quick photo memories with friends and family, or make poster-worthy collages of your favorite bands and brands. Add awesome stickers, cool fonts, web images, and so on with this app.
Trip Wallet
Trip Wallet helps you keep tabs on your spending whether you are traveling overseas, living in an RV, or in the comfort of your home.
Remote Control
Turn your iPhone or iPad into the ultimate remote control for your Mac. Use your iOS device as a trackpad and keyboard, or launch any app from anywhere within your home.
Epic 28
Alex Nicholas, owner and founder of EPIC Hybrid Training, brings his 30- to 45-minute workouts to your iPhone to help you lose weight, stay fit, or otherwise achieve your fitness goals.
Flightless Little Birdie
In a world where birds cant fly, tap to jump from land to land, collecting gold coins along the way. Use the power-ups while avoiding incoming meteorites to take this flightless, but fearless birdy home safely.
