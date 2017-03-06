Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Pinyin Chart
Join over 500,000 students and perfect your Chinese pronunciation with the most popular Pinyin Chart on the app store.
Impossible Dial
This game is easy to understand, but hard to master. Just tap the dial when it passes the correct color, but be warned — you’ll have to act fast.
Bill Assistant
You can see which bills are due soon, view how much you are due to pay, keep a record of your payments, and have this app remind you when your bills are due.
Calc Swift
Time is our most precious commodity, and that’s why we offer this version of the infamous CALC without the Converter and Graphing features enabled. It’s designed to let you zip through math.
Translate Safari
The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app.
Countr
Whether you’re taking attendance of people at a meeting or assembly, or counting how many items are going past you in a line, you can now easily keep track by just tapping your screen.
