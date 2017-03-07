Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Cleu
By connecting our behaviors to one experience, we can start to remove the need to check our devices. This app hopes to help us do that.
Easy Spending
See where your money goes and take control of where to spend your money effectively using the simple and yet powerful money management app on iOS.
CubicToDo
With CubicToDo, you will be able to manage your to-do list in a unique way — by fiddling with a three-dimensional cube.
KeyWi Keyboard
KeyWi is a custom keyboard for your iOS device that allows you to type using your computer’s physical keyboard.
Direction Compass
This is the “must have” tool to locate yourself easily whether it be in a town or city, while out hiking, on a boat, or more. The map is a compass that orients itself automatically.
Six Pack Abs
These exercises are designed for a 30-day challenge with 4 workouts per day. The number of workouts, and time required for performing an exercise, will increase each day.
