Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
Fake a Text Conversation
This app will let you simulate a fake text message conversation that can get you out of potentially awkward situations. You can add photos to it, and then a screenshot of the conversation is saved to your camera roll.
Available on:
Simpler Pro
Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user friendly.
Available on:
Lock Notes Pro
Keep your most valuable, private, and secret notes away from prying eyes. Keep them all totally secret and safe. Store passwords, secrets, contacts, and more.
Available on:
Direction Compass
This is the “must have” tool to locate yourself easily whether it be in a town or city, while out hiking, on a boat, or somewhere else entirely. The map itself is a compass and orients itself automatically.
Available on:
ScanBee
ScanBee turns your iPhone into a portable scanner. It allows you to scan any document into a high-quality PDF file.
Available on:
Change
Change is a beautifully well-designed and simple app that helps you convert currencies easily. All you need to do is choose your currency and slide right or left to compare other currencies.
Available on: