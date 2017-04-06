Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
iSchool
The i-School app is a study organizer and Timetable Schedule Planner, both for schools and universities. Convenient class schedule, study schedule, textbooks, homework, and notes are attached to classes.
Word Jam
Need to a play a simple game that requires no internet? Word Jam is a fun scrambled word game — puzzles come in groups of four words and you just tap to move the letters around.
This Is Not a Test
This Is Not a Test is an apocalyptic graphic novel gamebook that pits your survival skills against the mayhem of doomsday as a strange death gas threatens humanity.
IQ Test
Prove to your friends once and for all that you’re smarter than they are with this 39-question app that will give you an IQ score.
Caveman Dino Rush
Go out in search of the lost girls and run through jungles and canyons inhabited by deadly prehistoric primordial beings and scary dinosaurs like the terrible T-Rex, and face the gang of cavemen scoundrels.
ICE Standard ER 911
The world’s number one emergency medical contact information app includes the ICE Standard 3 color-coded medical status to provide a baseline for triage and the ICE Standard ER 911 Screen Image for your lock screen wallpaper.
