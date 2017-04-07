Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
TWE
So you are invited to a wedding — now you’re inevitably faced with the age-old question: How much should I give? Decide with The Wedding Envelope.
Available on:
Zombies After Me!
Your city has been invaded by hordes of hungry zombies, your only goal is to escape and save yourself as fast as you can before being eaten by some horrible undead.
Available on:
Marble Camera
Create charming Marble style photographs with real-time Marble effects. These effects work great on selfies and other portraits but also for many other subjects.
Available on:
EverFont
EverFont is not only a sampling tool for developers and designers, but also for anyone who wants to use beautiful fonts in other applications, such as Pages and Keynote.
Available on:
Mic’d
Mic’d is the beautifully simple recording app that was made with the Apple Watch in mind. It cuts the clutter so that nothing stands in the way of you and the recording you’re about to make.
Available on:
MaxLift Weight
MaxLift is a super simple, super smart weightlifting tracker and log that helps you optimize your workouts. You simply enter your sets and MaxLift charts your progress to help you lift more weight.
Available on: