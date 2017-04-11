Digital Trends
Home > Mobile > Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for…

Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
daily app deals ios apple iphone plus review screen angle x

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion

Smart Merge Pro

Smart Merge Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts. Clean up and back up your contact list with this handy app.

Available on:

iOS

iMerchandise

This Trade Show App helps retailers like you buy more efficiently, plan wholesale purchases and deliveries, and generally be more organized, productive, and profitable.

Available on:

iOS

Dahli

Dahli makes it very hard to text or email while driving. Are you a parent of a teen driver? Have you ever tapped a text or email while driving? This app will stop that risky behavior.

Available on:

iOS

Musicfeed

Find your next favorite song from the friends and experts you trust. See what your favorite artists and music friends are sharing in your music feed.

Available on:

iOS

WorldMessage

WorldMessage is a cross-platform mobile instant messaging app which allows you to exchange messages, and automatically translates messages, videos, and more.

Available on:

iOS

Sketch Bench

This fast, easy to use app allows you to take any photo in your library and transform it into a lifelike painting, drawing, or sketch that will astound your audience.

Available on:

iOS