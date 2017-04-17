Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Home Scan Pro
Are your home network and connected devices secure? Use Home Scan to find your network security risks and monitor what is connected to your network.
Week Calendar Pro
A different approach to working with calendar — Week Calendar Pro allows you to fully customize what you what to see on your calendar through a nice drop-down preset that you can quickly navigate.
nvNotes
nvNotes is the quick, easy way to create and organize notes. It takes just one tap to get a new, blank draft that’s ready for your text.
Diary Journal 365
Automatically organize your photos on a calendar or map with this application. You can view photos you took during a week or even a specific day.
Flow
Flow presents your mail as a continuous feed, allowing you to review and act on your mail without ever losing context, and marking each mail as read when it is scrolled above midscreen.
BuyFind
This shopping app will learn your preferences and start to do your shopping for you. Guard your wallet, or your money may just fly out the door with this one.
