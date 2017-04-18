Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
nvNotes
nvNotes is the quick, easy way to create and organize notes. It takes just one tap to get a new, blank draft ready for your text. Whether you are writing personal notes, blog posts, to-do lists or even a novel.
Wallz
Wallz has the best Retina HD Wallpapers for your iPhone with over 100,000 HD retina wallpapers and backgrounds.
BusyBox
BusyBox lets you track the time you spend on all your activities. Visualize your activities for the current day. Track the total time you spend on each activity.
Smart PDF Scanner
Just snap a photo of your document, and get a PDF file you can instantly send to your colleagues, all from your phone or iPad.
Easy Spending
Easy Spending is the way to go easy on your spending, reduce debt, and grow your wealth. Easy Spending is an easy way to grow your wealth on a daily basis, by improving your spending habits.
OrgChart
Simplify organization chart maintenance, presentation, synchronization, and sharing, without the complexity of drawing hassles — OrgChart will help to draw the shapes and lay out the items automatically.
