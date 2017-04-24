Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
IQ Test
An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. Test yours with this app.
3D Earth
3D Earth presents a stunning live 3D simulation of our planet with weather, forecasts and world clock for cities around the world.
Photosets
Take bursts of images with this handy app. Promising the highest possible capture resolutions, Photosets supports wide color capture on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.
No Location
Location data is stored in every photo you take with your iPhone. NoLocation is here to fix that problem. With just a few taps, you can remove that data.
Parker Planner Classic
Parker Planner Classic features super fast, two-tap entry. Make a quick and easy to-do list and creates notes that pin on the day you write them.
Chinese Food Restaurant Menu
This is a perfect app for anyone learning Chinese. It contains 2,500+ frequently used Chinese restaurant menu terms, and audio files for each term recorded by native Chinese speakers.
