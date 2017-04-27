Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Cloud Hub
Cloud Hub is a simple document reader and manager for the iOS platform. It allows users to download or upload files from clouds services like Box, Dropbox, OneDrive, Drive, and iCloud.
Marble Camera
Create charming Marble-style photographs with real-time Marble effects. These effects work great on selfies and other portraits but also for many other subjects.
Roam Blocker
Surf the web in a clean and roaming optimized way — just download the app and go. It blocks images and videos from being loaded in Safari.
Crop Video
Crop Video is an easy video-cropping application that allows you to crop videos conveniently and in seconds. It offers a unique “Crop” function to crop your videos in a manner that lets you select only the most important parts.
Percentages Calculator
Percentages Calculator is — odds on — the most powerful calculator of percentages, designed with simplicity and functionality.
AirPhotoViewer
AirPhotoViewr is a Wi-Fi photo Viewer that lets you direct view your photos from your computer without sync.
