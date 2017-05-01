Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
flashlight
This flashlight app lets you select and play music, all without ever leaving the app. Light up the dark with some light and some music.
Sticky Notes
With Sticky Notes HD you can jot down any note or reminder that matters to you. It’s a new way to interact with your notes.
Device Space
Device Space is a utility app to view used, free, and total storage space for your device’s drive. It also provides battery level and device information including iOS version, device uptime, and more.
PhotoViva
Add effects and a feeling of expressive art to your photos. You can easily apply photo brushes to make your photos into paintings.
Budget and expense tracker
Where did your money go? Try this easy and simple expense tracker — it’s perfect for tracking expenses quickly and completely.
Adrian James Bootcamp
Adrian James Bootcamp has been named the toughest 15-minute bootcamp on the planet. Download the chart-topping app to increase strength, burn fat, and boost your energy levels.
