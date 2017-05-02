Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
Media Clouds
Do you want save your MP3 files and videos from your cloud to play offline? Media Clouds is best choice for you.
Available on:
Fontz
A picture may be worth a thousand words, but adding a few extra never hurt anyone. Add captions, quotes, and other text with Fontz.
Available on:
Device Space
Device Space is a utility app to view used, free, and total storage space for your device disk drive. It also provides battery level and device information like iOS version, device uptime, and more.
Available on:
PhotoViva
Add effects and a feeling of expressive art to your photos. You easily apply photo brushes to turn your photos into paintings.
Available on:
Weby
This app lets you record your touches and experiences while you are browsing the web. Just start your search within Weby and record what you see.
Available on:
Hide it Pro
Tired of people snooping in your phone, looking at all your personal photos and videos? With Hide it Pro you can securely shield your content from prying eyes.
Available on: