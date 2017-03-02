DT Daily MWC 2017: VR rides, Google’s Android Garden, and a LG G6 vs. Huawei P10 shootout

It’s the final day of Mobile World Congress, and we’ve been having some fun out on the show floor, and Barcelona itself — illustrating that although there’s plenty of work to be done, we’ve also taken some time to relax and enjoy what both MWC and the city have to offer.

Lots of companies used virtual reality for promotion at their booths at the show, including SK Telecom, but it was Samsung putting on the most spectacular display. Thousands queued over the course of the show for the chance to be flung around on these theme park-style VR rides, but we sought out a cool VR demo by ARWorks that combined an HTC Vive with an EEG, so you can control virtual objects with your mind. The gaming potential of such tech is really exciting.

More: All the Digital Trends awards from MWC 2017

Google took over an area outside the MWC show floor, filling the space with an Android garden of fun, with everything from ice sculptures to Android-themed iced drinks. The purpose of the space is to demonstrate Google’s most recent products, including Google Assistant, Duo, and Google Music; but we could also create our own Android avatars and Android Wear watch faces.

We took two of our favorite smartphones announced at MWC out into the city for a camera shootout. We pitted the Huawei P10 against the LG G6, trying out the various special modes and features that make these two phones so special, and we chose to visit the beautiful Plaça Espanya to do so. Interestingly, both have their own strengths as camera phones, and which one you prefer may depend on what you like to take pictures of.

That’s it for MWC 2017. It has been an exciting show, with some really interesting new smartphones announced, several of which highlight major trends we’re going to see a lot more of over the coming months. Stick around until the end of the video to see a glimpse of some amazing future tech (that may or may not be real).