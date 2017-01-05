Energysquare is a sticker that allows you to charge your devices wirelessly

Who says stickers only serve aesthetic purposes? Certainly not Energysquare, a new generation of wireless chargers that helps your devices cut cords — at least when it comes to charging. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign that garnered the support of more than 1,000 backers, Energysquare has made its CES debut, with products expected to ship in the coming months.

The two-part system is comprised of a sticker, which you place on the back of your device (think iPads, iPhones, and other Apple devices that don’t yet support wireless charging), and a charging pad. The sticker has two little electrodes and a Micro-USB, USB-C, or Lightning connector that you plug into your phone’s charging port, then simply place it on the pad to start charging.

More: Ossia Cota can wirelessly charge electronic devices throughout your home

While other wireless charges rely on electromagnetic induction to juice your phone or tablet, Energysquare says that it created a new kind of technology, one that uses electric conduction instead. This allows for multiple devices to charge simultaneously at speeds comparable to your traditional cord-based charger.

The clever solution will set you back $89 and includes both the charging pad and five stickers because apparently, you’ll want to charge everything this way. Of course, bear in mind that if you decide you want to revert back to the old way of charging, you will have to remove the sticker since it covers the port, which might be a bit annoying but it’s a small price to pay for this kind of convenience.

So if you are tired of being tied to a plug and do not want to wait for Apple to finally introduce wireless charging capabilities, consider just placing your phone on the Energysquare pad instead.