Master Facebook Messenger with these helpful tips and tricks

More than one billion people use Facebook Messenger every month to stay in touch with family and friends. The app is packed with functionality, which isn’t always obvious. New features, that you might not be aware of, are being rolled out all the time. Check out our tips and tricks below to find out if you’re making the most of Facebook’s popular chat service.

Before we get started…

The first thing you need to do is make sure that you have the most recent version of Facebook Messenger, which can easily be done in iOS and Android.

If you’re an iOS user, open the App Store and tap the Updates tab on the far right. Afterward, tap the Update All button in the top-right corner or the Update button directly to the right of Facebook Messenger, if available.

If you’re an Android user, open the Google Play Store and tap the three horizontal lines in the top left. Then, tap My apps & games from the resulting menu and you’ll see a list of possible updates. Find Facebook Messenger and update it as needed, or just tap Update all at the top.