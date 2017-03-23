Want to test your fertility? Researchers develop a device to help you at home

Why it matters to you Male infertility is a common affliction, but it often goes undiagnosed. A new device from Harvard could change that soon.

Your self-diagnosing powers are about to get a lot more … personal. In this new age of telemedicine, not only do we not need to leave our homes to see a doctor, but we may not even need to see a doctor at all in order to test fertility.

The bright minds at Harvard University created a new device that allows men to measure their ability to procreate with no more than their smartphone. The cost of production is a measly $4.45 and a prototype of the device requires less than five seconds to test how strong your swimmers are. It also analyzes sperm count with 98 percent accuracy.