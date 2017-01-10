How to find your own phone number

How many times do you actually call yourself? Not many right? So, it’s easy to forget your own phone number. Maybe it’s a new phone number and you can’t remember it, or you just need to show it to someone so they can add it to a contact. Whatever the case may be, we’ll take you through the steps of locating your own phone number whether you have an iPhone or an Android smartphone. It’s actually very easy to look up your device’s phone number by digging into your settings a bit.

How to find your phone number in iOS

Looking up your phone number in iOS is rather easy to explain because most iOS users are running the same version of iOS. There are two ways you can easily see your phone number.

In the contacts app

Open the Phone app, tap Contacts, and your number will be the first listed.

In settings

Go to Settings > Phone and My Number will be the first field on the list. You can of course change, or edit, this if you wish by tapping on the number.