Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. LG G6: Battle of the ultra-slim bezels

The hotly anticipated Galaxy S8 has finally arrived, and it’s just as impressive as expected. Samsung’s newest flagship features a curved screen, cutting-edge processor, a brand-new digital assistant, and more.

But the Galaxy S8 isn’t the only heavyweight on the mobile playing field. LG’s brand-new G6 is one of the best phones we’ve tested, and updates promise to make it better. To put an end to the debate, we pitted the two phones against each other in a specifications battle to the finish.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy S8 LG G6 Size 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 millimeters (5.86 x 2.71 x 0.31 inches) 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 millimeters (5.86 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches) Weight 5.47 ounces (155 grams) 5.75 ounces (163 grams) Screen 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED 5.7-inch IPS LCD touchscreen Resolution 2,960 x 1,440 2,880 × 1,440 pixels OS Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Storage 64GB 32 (64GB in select markets) MicroSD Card Slot Yes Yes NFC support Yes Yes Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 (International) Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 RAM 4GB 4GB Connectivity 4G LTE, GSM, CDMA, HSPA+, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 4G LTE, HSPA+, 802.11ac/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Camera 12MP rear with OIS, 8MP front 13MP rear dual with OIS and wide-angle lens, 5MP front Video 4K 4K Bluetooth Yes, version 5 Yes, version 4.2 Fingerprint sensor Yes Yes Other sensors Barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor Barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor Water Resistant Yes, IP68 Yes, IP68 Battery 3,000mAh 3,300mAh Charger USB Type-C USB Type-C Quick Charging Yes Yes Wireless Charging Yes, Qi and PMA Yes, Qi and PMA (U.S. only) Marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Color offerings Black, silver, orchid gray, coral blue (international) gold (international) White, black, platinum Availability AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile Price $750 on T-Mobile Starting at $650 DT Review First Take 4.5 out of 5 stars

On the inside, the LG G6 isn’t all that different from the Galaxy S8. Both pack Qualcomm-made processors paired with an identical amount of memory (4GB of RAM). But generational improvements give the Galaxy S8 the edge, here.

The Galaxy S8 sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, the newest in the company’s chip arsenal. It’s built on a 10-nanometer process, which crams 30 percent more parts into the same space than the previous generation of Snapdragon processors. Qualcomm gave Anandtech a preview at its San Diego headquarters, and a reference device packing the new processor outperformed older chips by close to 40 percent in multi-threaded tasks. That doesn’t account for Samsung’s tweaks, of course, but it seems that in terms of raw numbers, the Snapdragon 835 is the one to beat.

LG’s G6, on the other hand, boasts the slightly older Snapdragon 821 processor — the same powering the OnePlus 3T and Google Pixel.

In most apps, benchmarks, and real-world situations, the Snapdragon 835 appears to beat the Snapdragon 821 handily. Anandtech’s testing shows it achieving a score of 3,844 in 3D Mark’s Slingshot Extreme test compared to the Snapdragon 821’s 2,106.

There’s no question when it comes to processing power: The Galaxy S8 is far and away the winner. We expect it to handle games, apps, and day-to-day tasks much more efficiently than the G6.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8