Ghost calls to 911 from T-Mobile customers could be proving fatal

An enormous backlog of calls coming from T-Mobile customers in Dallas’ 911 center is proving fatal. This week, top executives from the Bellevue, Washington-based cellphone service provider paid a visit to the Texas metropolis to discuss why calls from T-Mobile customers have been flooding the emergency hotline, creating disastrous effects. Last week, a child died after his babysitter’s repeated calls to 911 went unanswered. And while Dallas has not confirmed that the tragedy was related to the 911 problem, the babysitter was indeed calling from a T-Mobile device during what the Wall Street Journal called “a bizarre spike in hang-up 911 calls.”

The problem first emerged last fall. T-Mobile customers would call 911, but their phones would then repeatedly redial the number even after the original intended call had been completed. These “ghost” calls forced operators to call every single number back to ensure that the hangup wasn’t related to a real emergency, creating a huge backlog. According to Dallas spokeswoman Sana Syed, more than 400 calls ended up being placed on hold due to an influx in ghost calls on the Saturday when the 6-month-old boy lost his life.

This has become a recurring problem. Earlier this month, the city reported that another string of ghost calls caused more than 360 calls to be placed on hold, sometimes for up to 30 minutes. T-Mobile noted that Dallas is the only city in which this problem has been reported, and that its engineers will remain in the area until the issue is fully addressed.

“We have all eyes on this,” said the company’s chief technology officer, Neville Ray, who visited Dallas with T-Mobile executive vice president David Carey, and spoke with Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.

This is by no means the only issue the 911 system is facing. Just a few weeks ago, it was determined that a string of uncontrollable 911 calls set off by a viral Twitter link was in fact the largest cyberattack against the emergency-response system in our nation’s history. Luckily, both Dallas officials and T-Mobile executives say that this latest ghost call issue does not appear to be cyberattack-related.