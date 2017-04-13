Have $2,800 to spare? You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 in 24-karat gold

Why it matters to you Most people probably won't see value in this but if you truly want the best of the best and happen to be rich, this is one way to flaunt your spending habits.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a pretty luxurious phone, but U.K.-based company Truly Exquisite is taking things to the next level by building the device with 24-karat gold, 24-karat platinum, or 18-karat rose gold colors.

The phones are exactly like any other Samsung Galaxy S8, only instead of a standard metal being used for the frame, you will find a decidedly more expensive metal. Of course, it won’t come cheap — to get it for yourself, you will need 2,250 pounds if you buy it from the U.K. or $2,800 if you live state-side.

Thankfully, you will get a few perks with the phone that you might not otherwise get. Each phone will ship with a collector’s box, a wireless charging stand, Samsung Gear VR, a plated portable charging pack, and a leather card holder. When it comes to the device itself, you get the 64GB model, and it is unlocked — so you can use it on any networks you choose.

It will take a while for your shiny device to arrive. The company says the phone will ship in late May, but you will get free worldwide shipping and a six-month warranty — which you will want considering how pricey the phone is in the first place.

Have an extra $3,000 to spare? You can buy the device from the Truly Exquisite website. While you are there, you might find it interesting to poke around and look at the other phones the company has on sale — like the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, which are both available in the same luxurious color options. You can also get the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge — although if you are spending that much in the first place, why not go for the latest version?

If you prefer buying a decidedly less expensive Galaxy S8 (although it’s still pricey), check out our hands-on review of the device.