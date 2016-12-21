Google denounces lawsuit that claims it has oppressive oversight over workers

Google has called a lawsuit which alleges it spies on its employees to prevent leaks, “baseless.” It claims that its internal culture is very “open,” and encourages sharing of ideas and discussing products and services with and between employees of all aspects of the company.

That is not what the lawsuit claims. Launched Tuesday, by an anonymous product manager at the company, the suit claims Google encourages spying on co-workers, threatens firings for leaking information to the press and even poses restrictions on biographies written by employees.

Google denies all of these claims, suggesting instead that it shares confidential information with employees all the time and doesn’t expect them to not talk about them with fellow workers. It did admit to having confidentiality agreements, but that those were to protect “proprietary business information,” not prevent employees from discussing the terms of their employment, according to Mashable.

More: Google faces backlash on top search result claiming Holocaust did not happen

As well as denying all aspects of the suit, Google pledged to defend itself vigorously in court, which must be a rather intimidating idea considering the massive financial backing it enjoys from its successful search and advertising business and the support from its parent company, Alphabet.

Despite that, though, the John Doe behind the suit secured legal representation from San Francisco-based lawyer Chris Baker who specializes in employment law.

As The Information points out, this is not the first time that complaints like this have been heard in relation to Google. Earlier in 2016, similar claims were made about Google’s internal practices, though it has been noted that the complainer and the person filing the suit could well be the same person.

Although the suit is unlikely to be resolved swiftly, if ruled in favor of the plaintiff, it could have wide-reaching repercussions for Google and Silicon Valley tech firms.