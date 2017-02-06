Get where you’re going more efficiently with the Google Maps update

Why it matters to you By providing real-time commute information, Google Maps will help you get from Point A to Point B in a stress-free way.

It’s not enough to know where you’re going — you want to know how to get there in the most efficient manner possible. Luckily, Google understands this, and has just released an update to Google Maps on Android that promises “helpful everyday info — in real time — at the bottom of your home screen.”

Starting today, if you swipe up, you’ll be greeted with three distinct tabs — places, driving, and transit — that will guide you to a conveniently located restaurant, help you beat traffic, or get on the next bus downtown.

If you tap on the Places tab within Google Maps, you’ll find a curated list of restaurants and bars that will be conveniently labeled with categories like “best dinners,” “cheap eats,” or “business dining.” If you’re looking for something else, like a grocery store, a gas station, or a bank, just tap on one of the other options Google has already pre-populated. You can look at images of your surrounding area, or alternatively, read a quick description of the neighborhood to understand what you’re dealing with.

More: Google Maps now shows parking availability in ’25 metro areas’

In the driving tab, as long as you have your home and work addresses saved, you can check out real-time transit times to and from those locations. That way, you’re never wondering if you ought to give yourself an extra 20 minutes in the morning, or leave a little later at night to avoid rush hour. Just get your nearby traffic conditions report and expected delays straight from Google Maps.

And finally, Google’s transit tab promises that “you’ll never have to sprint to the bus again.” From your saved addresses, you’ll be able to garner recommendations for which public transit system to take, when the next bus or train is arriving, and an ETA you can share with friends and family.

“When you’re on the go, there’s no time for apps that can’t keep up,” Google concluded. “Whether you need to get to work or you’re just looking for a quick bite around you, Google Maps gives you personalized information about your world so you can make decisions and get around with confidence.”