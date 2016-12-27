Time for a replacement? Google Nexus 6P bootloop caused by hardware issue

The Google Nexus 6P may not be that old yet, but some users are experiencing some pretty serious issues with it. The latest? With new software updates, the phone seems to be getting itself stuck in a bootloop.

Google, however, says that the issue isn’t due to software updates — but rather a hardware issue with the Nexus 6P. Not only that, but there doesn’t appear to be a real solution to the problem. In fact, Google recommends contacting your place of purchase for warranty information. It’s not clear if users will get a replacement device or just get a repair — or if it just depends on the retailer.

A bootloop is essentially when a device restarts, makes it to the Google logo, then restarts again. And again. And so on, until it runs out of battery. Some users have even wiped their phone’s memory and reflashed Android, to no avail — which certainly supports the idea that it’s a hardware issue.

A verified Google employee has published a statement on Reddit concerning the issue.

“We understand that a very small number of users are experiencing a bootloop issue on you device. We are continuing to investigate the situation, but can confirm that this is strictly a hardware-related issue. For those of you that are currently experiencing this, please contact your place of purchase for warranty or repair options,” says the statement. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your continued patience.”

It seems like the only way to fix the issue is to get a replacement, so if you have a Nexus 6P and are experiencing a bootloop, you should follow Google’s advice.