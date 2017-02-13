‘Really Blue’ Google Pixel is available in Canada exclusively through Rogers

Why it matters to you If you have been breathlessly awaiting the restocking of the Google Pixel, hold your breath no longer.

Stop holding your breath, ye patient waiters for the Google Pixel. It’s finally back in stock. The tech giant either underestimated how popular their first smartphones would be or really knows how to get us wanting more, as both the Pixel and Pixel XL quickly went out of stock after customers just about fell over themselves to get their hands on a handset. But now, it looks as though almost every model of the smartphone is back in stock on the Google Store.

If you’re a Canadian fan of the Google phone, we have even more news for you — the “Really Blue” Google Pixel, the blue variant of the handset, will soon be available in Canada exclusively through Rogers. On Monday, the Canadian carrier and Google co-announced that the azure version of the phone (which has been in seriously high demand) will be making its way up north. While we are still unsure as to what price and dates of availability will be, we will be sure to update you as we learn more.

In the meantime, if you have been dying to get a Pixel, they are more available than they have been in awhile on the Pixel page on the Google Store right now. We ought to point out that you can actually buy a Pixel XL whenever you want on Amazon with free Prime shipping, though you will have to really want it in order to buy it this way. That is because it is more expensive through Amazon, as it helps you skip the wait.

If you do buy from the Google Store, pricing will begin at $649, and you will probably want to move quickly, as you never know how long availability may last.