Common Google Pixel problems and the solutions to deal with them

So you’re having a few problems with your new Google Pixel? There’s no need to panic. All smartphones, especially new ones, have their fair share of issues, bugs, and glitches, from the unique to the familiar. Of course, if you’ve just spent a large sum of money to acquire Google’s phone, there’s no doubt you want it to be in perfect, working condition. We can help with that.

More: 20 Google Pixel and Pixel XL tips and tricks

Below, we’ve detailed multiple problems that Google Pixel owners have experienced, as well as as a few potential solutions and workarounds to deal with them. If you’re having a Pixel problem, this list will help you get your smartphone back in working order.

Problem: Pixel won’t charge or isn’t charging correctly

Some Pixel owners on Google’s product forums have reportedly been unable to charge their Pixel phones. In other cases, the phone does begin charging, but it’s not as responsive or quick as it should be.

Potential solutions: