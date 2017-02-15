Common Google Pixel problems and the solutions to deal with them

So you’re having a few problems with your new Google Pixel? There’s no need to panic. All smartphones, especially new ones, have their fair share of issues, bugs, and glitches, from the unique to the familiar. Of course, if you’ve just spent a large sum of money to acquire Google’s phone, there’s no doubt you want it to be in perfect, working condition. We can help with that.
Below, we’ve detailed multiple problems that Google Pixel owners have experienced, as well as as a few potential solutions and workarounds to deal with them. If you’re having a Pixel problem, this list will help you get your smartphone back in working order.
Problem: Pixel won’t charge or isn’t charging correctly
Some Pixel owners on Google’s product forums have reportedly been unable to charge their Pixel phones. In other cases, the phone does begin charging, but it’s not as responsive or quick as it should be.
Potential solutions:
- Try a different wall outlet, the one you’ve been using may be faulty.
- Try your charger with another device. If it doesn’t charge the other device, the charger may be faulty and you’ll need a replacement.
- Restart your Google Pixel.
- Clean the Pixel’s charging port.
- Connect your phone to power and wait about a minute:
- If you see a battery icon, your phone is currently off, but is charging. You can restart it.
- If there’s a red light, the battery is fully discharged. Charge your phone for at least 30 minutes before restarting it.
- Press and hold the Volume down and Power buttons for about 20 seconds. If you see the Android mascot and the word “Start” with an arrow around it, press and hold the Volume down button until you see “Power Off.” Use the Power button to select it, then charge your device for 30 mins. Restart your Pixel.
- If none of the above solves your issue, reach out to Google.