Google Pixel vs. Samsung Galaxy S8: Which is the better Android phone?

Well folks, the wait is over. Samsung has finally taken the wraps off of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, two phones that are tipped to be the most powerful and stylish phones of 2017. As the powerhouses they are, however, they’re sure to go up against some competition — like, for example, the much-loved Google Pixel.
The Google Pixel may be a few months old now, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t hold its own. How do the two phones compare? We put their specs head to head to find out.
Specs
|
Google Pixel
|
Samsung Galaxy S8
|Size
|143.8 x 69.5 x 7.3mm (5.6 x 2.7 x 0.2-0.3-inches)
|148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm (5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3-inches)
|Weight
|143g (5.0 oz)
|155g (5.5oz)
|Screen
|5.0-inch AMOLED
|5.8-inch AMOLED
|Resolution
|1,080 x 1,920 pixels (441 pixels per inch)
|2,960 x 1,440 pixels (570ppi)
|OS
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Storage
|32/128GB
|64GB
|MicroSD card slot
|No
|Yes
|NFC support
|Yes
|Yes
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 (International)
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Connectivity
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|Camera
|12MP rear, 8MP front
|12MP rear with OIS, 8MP front
|Video
|2,160p at 30fps
|2,160p at 30fps
|Bluetooth
|Yes, version 4.2
|Yes, version 5.0
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Other sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, iris scanner
|Water resistant
|No
|IP68
|Battery
|2,770mAh
|3,000mAh
|Ports
|USB-C, headphone jack
|USB-C, headphone jack
|Marketplace
|Google Play
|Google Play
|Color offerings
|Very Silver, Quite Black, Really Blue
|Black, silver, orchid grey, blue (international), gold (international)
|Availability
|Google Play, Verizon
|April 21
|Price
|Starts at $650
|Starts at $720
|DT review
|4 out of 5 stars
|First take
In the specs department, there’s unsurprisingly a clear winner.
When the Google Pixel was released, it featured a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, a chip that was the best choice available to Google at the time. Months later, Qualcomm’s out with a new, better chip: The Snapdragon 835. We don’t yet know exactly how much better the Snapdragon 835 performs compared to the Snapdragon 821, but early benchmark results indicate the new chip is a good 20 percent or more than its predecessor.
Processor performance isn’t the only thing to consider here — but it is perhaps most important. Both phones offer 4GB of RAM. but when it comes to internal storage the Google Pixel offers options of either 32GB or 128GB, while you only have a choice of 64GB on the Galaxy S8 sits in at 64GB. The base model of the Galaxy S8 offers more than the base model of the Pixel, but what’s more is the Galaxy S8 offers a MicroSD card slot, so you can expand on your storage by up to 256GB.
Considering the fact the Galaxy S8 has a much better processor, the better performing device is unsurprisingly the Samsung Galaxy S8.
Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8