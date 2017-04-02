Google Pixel vs. Samsung Galaxy S8: Which is the better Android phone?

Well folks, the wait is over. Samsung has finally taken the wraps off of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, two phones that are tipped to be the most powerful and stylish phones of 2017. As the powerhouses they are, however, they’re sure to go up against some competition — like, for example, the much-loved Google Pixel.

More: Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus pricing and availability

The Google Pixel may be a few months old now, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t hold its own. How do the two phones compare? We put their specs head to head to find out.

Specs

Google Pixel Samsung Galaxy S8 Size 143.8 x 69.5 x 7.3mm (5.6 x 2.7 x 0.2-0.3-inches) 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm (5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3-inches) Weight 143g (5.0 oz) 155g (5.5oz) Screen 5.0-inch AMOLED 5.8-inch AMOLED Resolution 1,080 x 1,920 pixels (441 pixels per inch) 2,960 x 1,440 pixels (570ppi) OS Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Storage 32/128GB 64GB MicroSD card slot No Yes NFC support Yes Yes Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 (International) RAM 4GB 4GB Connectivity GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE Camera 12MP rear, 8MP front 12MP rear with OIS, 8MP front Video 2,160p at 30fps 2,160p at 30fps Bluetooth Yes, version 4.2 Yes, version 5.0 Fingerprint sensor Yes Yes Other sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, iris scanner Water resistant No IP68 Battery 2,770mAh 3,000mAh Ports USB-C, headphone jack USB-C, headphone jack Marketplace Google Play Google Play Color offerings Very Silver, Quite Black, Really Blue Black, silver, orchid grey, blue (international), gold (international) Availability Google Play, Verizon April 21 Price Starts at $650 Starts at $720 DT review 4 out of 5 stars First take

In the specs department, there’s unsurprisingly a clear winner.

When the Google Pixel was released, it featured a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, a chip that was the best choice available to Google at the time. Months later, Qualcomm’s out with a new, better chip: The Snapdragon 835. We don’t yet know exactly how much better the Snapdragon 835 performs compared to the Snapdragon 821, but early benchmark results indicate the new chip is a good 20 percent or more than its predecessor.

Processor performance isn’t the only thing to consider here — but it is perhaps most important. Both phones offer 4GB of RAM. but when it comes to internal storage the Google Pixel offers options of either 32GB or 128GB, while you only have a choice of 64GB on the Galaxy S8 sits in at 64GB. The base model of the Galaxy S8 offers more than the base model of the Pixel, but what’s more is the Galaxy S8 offers a MicroSD card slot, so you can expand on your storage by up to 256GB.

Considering the fact the Galaxy S8 has a much better processor, the better performing device is unsurprisingly the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8