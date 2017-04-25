Enlist in the Android Army: A beginner’s guide to Android

For anyone who has been living with iOS for years, getting started on Android, Google’s mobile operating system, can be daunting. And if you’ve never owned a smartphone before, the prospect of navigating new software can be daunting. Although there are many different versions of Android, and some companies put their own customized user interfaces on top of it, there are some basic beginners tips that everyone can use to master Android.

To help you get started, here’s our comprehensive guide on using the platform and its various functions. You can also check out our list of best smartphones, best phablets, and best smartwatches to get an idea of the Android ecosystem.

Setting up your new phone

Before you can do anything on Android, you need to boot your phone up and set it up. When you switch on your device for the first time, you’ll be asked to select a language. Press Start when you’ve picked language, and connect your phone to a nearby Wi-Fi network. This should be easy — simply choose the right network and enter the appropriate password.

Android is built by Google, and as such works best with Google services. To take full advantage of your device, you’re going to need a Google account.

If you have a Gmail address, you already have a Google account. If you don’t, simply select Get an account and follow the on-screen instructions. You don’t technically need a Google account to use your phone, but it is required if you want to download apps, back up your data, and use other Google apps and services. Some phone manufacturers like HTC and Samsung ask you if you want to create an additional, manufacturer-specific account, but you don’t really need to unless you want to use that company’s services as well.

You should also make sure that you enable backups on your device, so that your data isn’t lost if there’s a problem later. Head to Settings > Accounts, select your Google account, and check everything you want to sync. To ensure that all your photos are saved for posterity, you should download Google Photos (if it’s not on your phone already). It offers unlimited storage for all your pictures, and you can access them on any device, whether it be your PC, Mac, iPad, or Android.

During the setup process, you may be asked if you want to add a passcode, pattern, or fingerprint to lock your device. Doing so will add extra security to your device, and if your phone has a fingerprint sensor, you should set it up for Android Pay, Google’s all-in-one payments platform, anyway. To set up the fingerprint sensor, you just place your finger on the sensor multiple times until your digit is registered. You’ll also be asked to set up a passcode or PIN for backup in case your fingerprint can’t be read.

Once you’ve set up your device, you should check to see if there’s a software update available. To do this, press on the Settings app, scroll to the bottom, press About phone, and select System updates. On the next screen, you’ll see a Check for update button. Press it, and your phone will check to see if any updates are available. If so, you can download and install them.

The navigation buttons

Unlike the iOS home button, manufacturers typically equip Android devices with three touch-sensitive buttons at the bottom of the screen. Various manufacturers have received flack in the past for deviating from Google’s vision. However, the most recent versions of the OS are relatively devoid of inconsistencies. Pretty much every essential action starts and ends with the three buttons, all of which are conveniently featured below.

Back Button: The back button, on the left, will take you back to the last thing you did in an app, or revert to the last page in your mobile browser. Additionally, holding the button down when using your browser should automatically open up a menu that makes it easy to access your favorite bookmarks, browsing history, and your most visited websites.

Home Button: The home button, located in the middle, will simply take you back to your home screen. In the most recent version of Android, holding down the Home button will also activate “Screen search,” which pulls up the Google Assistant, Google’s AI-powered helper, from any app. More on that later.

Overview Button: The overview button, on the right, is essentially akin to the multi-tasking function in iOS. Pressing the button reveals a vertical list of every open and active app on your mobile device, allowing you to quickly navigate and jump between various apps at the mere touch of the screen.

Multiple homescreens

Jeffrey Van Camp/Digital Trends

Much like the iPhone, Android devices allow you to manage multiple home screens — up to five in earlier versions of Android, and as many as you like if you have Android 4.4 KitKat or above. However, unlike iOS, Android “centers” your primary home screen — other screens are located to the left and right. Android’s personalization features really shine, here.

Users can create shortcuts and group apps together within folders, but Android doesn’t force users to store apps on the home screen the way iOS does. Instead, you can install and store apps in the App Drawer located within the dock. Android also allows you to create, resize, and arrange various widgets on the home screen. Widgets display real-time information from apps on the home screen, and some of them are interactive.